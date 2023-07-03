Justin Scott commitment puts Ohio State back up to No. 2 in nation

The Ohio State Buckeyes pulled off a recruiting coup this weekend, earning the commitment of St. Ignatius (Ill.) five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott, one of the hottest defensive recruits in the 2024 cycle.

On Sunday night, Scott informed Hayes Fawcett at On3 that he’s committed to playing at Ohio State.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 305 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Georgia, & Miami “Coach Larry Johnson is the best to do it at the defensive line position🌰”https://t.co/iEP2pY7Ual pic.twitter.com/tMUzqOB6iE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2023

Landing Scott (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) is particularly sweet for the Buckeyes, as he had been favored to commit to Miami. Archrival Michigan, Georgia and Notre Dame were also said to be in the mix. He had offers from 30 schools altogether.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Scott is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Illinois, third-best at his position and No. 14 nationally in the class of 2024.

Scott is one of four five-star recruits thus far in Ohio State’s class of 2024, which now has 17 hard commits. This group is now ranked No. 2 in the nation, behind Georgia and ahead of Florida and Michigan.

More football stories

Former Titans LB now coaching for Tenn. HS football team

Former NFL player, HS coach Ryan Mallett dies in drowning

Story originally appeared on High School Sports