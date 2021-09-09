Justin Rose's Ryder Cup bid starts with five-under opening round at PGA Championship

BMW PGA Championship round one leaderboard and scores - Reuters

A day that featured Justin Rose shooting an opening 67 to stand in a tie for fourth at the BMW PGA Championship surely could be seen as nothing other but richly positive for the Englishman?

Well, in terms of Rose’s resurgent game then yes, but when it comes to his chances of selection for the Ryder Cup, then the day could actually have allowed in a few more rays of negativity. Confused? You will be.

Bernd Wiesberger is the key to this riddle and his eagle on the 18th only adds to the perplexity. The Austrian’s 35-footer saw him post a one-under 71 and move into a tie for 51st. And if he were to rise just a few more places then Wiesberger would seal his debut for Europe by knocking out Rory McIlroy from the European points list.

McIlroy, in turn, would then qualify for the Worlds Points list, knocking out Shane Lowry. But if Lowry finished eighth then he could displace Lee Westwood, so long as the veteran finished outside the top 56. They both started with 70s.

To say it is a complex picture is rather like saying the West Course is green - and many more permutations could yet come into play. But with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter regarded as nailed on for two of the three wildcards Harrington will name on Sunday night, if Rose has to go up against Lowry for the last pick then his prospects would appear far less likely than they are now.

Justin Rose of England plays his second shot from the 15th fairway during Day One of The BMW PGA Championship - Getty Images

Without any disrespect intended to the 35-year-old - who is an eight time winner on the European Tour and whose length would actually suit Whistling Straits, the venue of the biennial dust-up that begins two weeks on Friday - it would be so much more straightforward if Wiesberger fell short of the target and the nine automatic qualifiers did not change. Rose would almost be guaranteed a berth then.

As it is, the 41-year-old, himself, could qualify automatically with a win at Wentworth and after seeing his friend post five birdies and 13 pars, Adam Scott signified that this is a live possibility. The Australian was particularly impressed with Rose’s birdie on the 18.

“The shots Justin hit into the last were very impressive,” Scott said. “He chip-cut a driver round the corner off the tee. That was a nice little play. Then he cut the 5-wood into the green. The ball landed dead soft. He played the shot perfectly.”

Scott - who fired his own 65 to trail Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout by a shot - clearly expects Rose to contend over the weekend. “He’s under pressure, yes, but Justin is world class,” Scott said. “He’s one of the best players of this generation. When the pressure is on, he has shown an ability to lift himself. He’s done that many times. And he’s a major champion and former world No 1. You’ve got something in you to be able to do that kind of stuff.”

Ireland's Shane Lowry plays on the 7th on Day 1 of the PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club - AFP

For his part, Rose is determined not to become immersed in all the conflicting narratives. “I can appreciate how many scenarios are in play this week, but one of them is me winning a golf tournament and making the team outright,” he said. “That was better than decent today. It was a good score and my focus is completely on my game. Playing golf is enough to think about.”

Especially when you are doing your own yardages. Rose’s usual caddie, David Clarke, tested positive for Covid19 on Sunday and could not travel. So Paul MacDonald, Rose’s agent, is on the bag. “Macca did a good job today,” Rose said with a smirk. “He turned up, kept up and shut up.”