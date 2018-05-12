Justin Rose left with little choice but to miss BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth due to Tour regulations

Justin Rose has promised to return to Wentworth in 2019 - David Cannon Collection

Justin Rose has revealed he is skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in two weeks’ time. The absence of England’s top-ranked golfer is an obvious blow for the Surrey tournament, particularly as he is such a local favourite.

Rose - who has been challenging to become world No 1 here at The Players Championship - has agonised over the decision, but says he has been left with little choice because of PGA Tour regulations that demand pros appear in at least one event in which they have not played in the last four years.

“It was a very difficult decision to miss Wentworth, but I felt I had to bite the bullet,” Rose said. “I’m a bit of a victim of the new PGA Tour rule. There were only a few options, and they included the John Deere [Classic] and the Wyndham [Championship] – but I wanted to play the Scottish Open before the Open at Carnoustie, so that ruled out John Deere.

“And the Wyndham falls at a tough time, just before the FedEx Cup series, especially in Ryder Cup year because you don’t want to be over-golfed at that time of year. So playing Colonial [the week of Wentworth] was pretty much the only option, and it fits in well leading up to the US Open.”

Rose and his management consulted closely with Keith Pelley, the European Tour chief executive, and promised he would return in 2019. That will be an important year for the famous 63-year-old event as it shifts from its traditional place on the calendar.

With the USPGA Championship being brought forward from August to May to accommodate the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup dollar-fest in Augusta the European Tour was forced to move its flagship tournament to September and Pelley will be desperate to have all of Europe’s Ryder Cup stars on show.

Over the last decade or so, the tournament has been plagued by high-profile non-appearances, with the likes of Ian Poulter, Hernik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington regularly choosing to stay away for a variety of factors; ranging from a dislike of the West Course and for tax reasons. Rose has vowed to be a part of the new chapter.

“I’m a big fan of it moving to September, and it’s one you will definitely see me back at next year,” Rose said. “But the BMW PGA means a lot to me and I will continue to be a big supporter in the future. It has always been dear to my heart – it was the event I used to watch as a kid, and it’s one I’ve always wanted to win.

“It’s no fun having one less chance to achieve that. I’m actually a big fan of the new PGA Tour rule because if rewards the sponsors by making sure the top guys don’t just play the same events every year. But I’m not a fan of it in my own case! I spoke to Keith and explained the situation.

"I know it’s disappointing from his point of view, but you have to look at the bigger picture. I did tell him that if I’d won the Masters I would have changed my plans and played Wentworth, but obviously that didn’t happen.”

English golf fans will still have the opportunity to see Rose on his home fairways this year. In October, two weeks after the Ryder Cup in Paris, Rose will act as tournament host at the British Masters at Walton Heath and that will allow him to fulfil the requirement in his European Tour membership to play an event in his home country. “That has made the circumstances easier,” Rose admitted.

Wentworth will still boast a quality line-up, with Rory McIlroy the biggest draw. The Ulsterman missed the cut here on Friday by two shots with the notorious “island green” 17th to blame. McIlroy found the water on the 147-yarder and the resulting double-bogey saw him slip to a 74 and a one-over total.

It was a disappointing performance by the 29-year-old, coming on the back of his Masters misery where he faded to fifth after playing in the final group on the Sunday. That latest let-down at Augusta – the only major he is still to win – clearly affected McIlroy and this can be seen as a predictable hangover.

He will now have this week off in preparation for the BMW PGA – an event he won in 2014 – and with next month’s US Open fast approaching he will be looking to snap out of the malaise.