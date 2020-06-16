Justin Rose - Justin Rose ends 11-year partnership with coach Sean Foley - GETTY IMAGES

Justin Rose is going it on his own after parting ways with Sean Foley, his coach of 11 years under whom he made his major breakthrough, won Olympic gold and became world No 1.

The news will come as a shock to the game because of their successful time together, in which Rose went from outside the top 50 to become one of golf’s biggest stars and Europe’s most important Ryder Cup players.

But it understood that when the pair met up again before last week’s PGA Tour return in Texas, Rose signalled his intention to oversee his own swing. The 39-year-old’s third place on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge provided instant vindication after an indifferent spell.

When contacted by Telegraph Sport, Rose confirmed the split, explaining how the pandemic lockdown had played its part, with the golfer living in the Bahamas, and Foley in Orlando.

“I spent the past three months working on my game at home,” Rose said. “I made a lot of progress and wanted to keep that momentum going when I returned to competition in Fort Worth. I felt it was a good time to take complete ownership of my swing and game. That idea is something Sean has always wanted for me.

“I am grateful for the successes I had under his tutelage and the career goals I was able to achieve. The door is open whenever I have questions or want his guidance, as he continues to be one of my closest friends.”

It is an obvious blow for Foley, the ebullient Canadian, who was regarded as the sport’s hottest instructor just a few years ago when, as well as Rose, he had Lee Westwood, Hunter Mahan and Sean O’Hair in his stable, who all eventually left. Recently, he has begun to coach England’s Danny Willett, as well as crack US youngster Cameron Champ.

Sean Foley and Danny Willett - GETTY IMAGES

Yet it was Foley’s work with Tiger Woods that brought the Canadian wider fame.

After Woods had acrimoniously broken up with Hank Haney in 2010 - a few months after the 15-time major winner’s sex scandal had been exposed - Woods employed the then largely unknown Foley to overhaul his swing. Their five years together brought titles, but no majors, and Foley was widely, and perhaps unfairly, criticised.

With Rose, the 46-year-old’s influence simply could not be faulted.

As well as the US Open and the glory in Rio there were 14 other titles around the globe as he made inexorable progress to the head the rankings two years ago. Yet, after winning the Farmers Insurance Open 18 months ago to reclaim the summit, Rose’s form tailed off in the aftermath of his injuries and last week he went to Colonial as world No 14.

By then, Rose thought it time for a new chapter in his remarkable tale from teenage prodigy, emulating Woods by deciding to become his own coach, and after coming so agonisingly near to yet another piece of silverware he is understandably excited for the future, which resumes with the first round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head on Thursday.

“It was brilliant to get into contention on the first week back and to experience what that’s like again,” he said. “The quality of the golf overall on the leaderboard was amazing. And even though there were no fans and the atmosphere was so different to anything we’ve known on Tour on a Sunday before, I still felt the butterflies, with all the world-ranking, Olympics, Ryder Cup and FedEx Cup points on the line. I was way down in all of the standings so I knew that I needed to make my run now.”

Rose will not just be concentrating on maintaining the pace at the £6.2 million event at Harbour Town, where he is one of 17 top 20 players teeing it up. The Rose Ladies Series at Brokenhurst Manor in his home county of Hampshire also begins on Thursday.

Together with wife Kate, Rose has earned widespread plaudits for funding and setting up the eight-strong string of events in England for female pros as they wait for their own Tours to resume. “It just seemed really unfair to Kate and I and we felt there was an opportunity to step up and help,” Rose said.