Justin Rose: 'The dreams for female golfers are the same but it is the opportunity that is skewed'

Justin wants others to speak up as well to bring about change - Justin and Kate Rose

Justin Rose had been planning for an exciting summer this year, with his defence of Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games and the prospect of playing for the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s in Sandwich. The coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold until 2021 but Rose has found a way for the famous Kent course to make the headlines this year as one of the host clubs for the Rose Ladies Series.

Rose and his wife Kate are supporting the women’s game by sponsoring and organising the series, giving British women on the Ladies’ European Tour the chance to get back to work. While Justin and his PGA colleagues can tee off at the Colonial in Texas on Thursday, the women have to wait for another two months for their tour.

Justin is hoping that having Sky Sports as a broadcast partner for the tournaments will give the women much-needed exposure and that kind of platform he was given as a young player. The 39-year-old believes that he overcame struggles early in his professional career only because of the greater opportunities in the men’s game.

“I had some dark moments and I had to face some difficult questions whether I was going to be good enough,” the world No 14 says. “I was close to – but never really at – the point where I had to question if I could carry on, but I was close enough to that where I could imagine the situation that people [women] find themselves in where they have the same passion and dreams that I had.

“You cannot distinguish between men’s golf and ladies golf. The dreams are same from the outset but it is the opportunity and the platform that is skewed.”

Kate knows what it is like to make it in women’s sport without much recognition or any financial return. It takes Justin, who is on the call from the United States while his wife speaks from the UK, to point out that she was a champion in her own right as an acrobatic gymnast, who became European Champion in 1992 before retiring at the age of 17.

Story continues

“Gymnastics is a sport where the light is shone equally on the men and the women. For her it is equally frustrating to see that the ladies’ game is not necessarily promoted in the same way as the men’s,” says Justin. “Kate has been so supportive and encouraging on this. I think the main reason why is because she has been a wonderful athlete in her own right.”

Kate adds: “I was competing for Britain while doing A-levels; there was a lot of travel involved between the school and the gym. I honed so many skills because of my passion for sport. I was never going to make any money out of gymnastics but it allowed me to succeed in my career.

“It was fairly obvious that women in sport in general and not just in golf but across the board have been having a struggle, as have many people through Covid-19. It is so important for the mental health of the female pros to get back to work and see their colleagues again. We are very happy that we can do our bit because of the life golf has given us.”

Justin wants to see his colleagues, both male and female, back back working on the tour - PA

Justin and Kate met in the early 2000s when she was part of his management team. While Justin is back on the road with the PGA Tour, Kate is helping to organise seven one-day tournaments which will make up the Rose Ladies Series, along with his agent Paul McDonnell, who will be acting as the series manager. Excel Sports management, which looks after Rose and other leading players such as Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar, will be running the tournaments.

While Justin points out how important the support from women in his life – including his wife, his mother Annie and sister Margi – has been, Kate stresses that golf needs more of its top male players to step up for the women’s game. “We need feminist voices to not just be female. We have to be promoting the sport of golf, which we all love. Opportunities in women’s golf are so much more difficult to come by at the moment, so anything that the men can do to lift up the women, they should be.

“I would describe Justin as a feminist and I think any man should be proud to be a feminist. I think now is a time when we all have to actively help lift other people up.”

Justin adds that he is happy to lend his voice to the cause and hopes that other big names in men’s golf will follow his lead.

“The Ladies European Tour is struggling,” he says. “Sponsors are dropping out left, right and centre, so I am keenly aware that while I am about to step back into my role at the PGA Tour for business as usual, some other areas of the game are not having such an easy time.

“It is self-perpetuating, even in the men’s game, the guys who get promoted, there is a lot of media attention on them and it perpetuates their brand, their endorsement income, and their opportunities. Unless we start to speak up things won’t change.

“It would be fantastic if anybody else with the influence and opportunity could push for and promote something similar in their countries because there are so many talented ladies across the continent and world who are in limbo.”