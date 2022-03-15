Justin Reid will sign a three-year, $31.5 million deal with Chiefs

Safety Justin Reid played alongside Tyrann Mathieu while he was a rookie with the Texans. Mathieu left for the Chiefs in 2019, signing with the Chiefs.

Reid, a free agent, now is replacing Mathieu in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are not expected to re-sign Mathieu, who also is a free agent, after agreeing to terms with Reid. Reid will get a three-year, $31.5 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reid is 86th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list, with Mathieu ranked 20th.

Reid, 25, has plenty of upside after 57 games in Houston. He made 315 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks and 23 pass breakups in four seasons after the Texans made him a third-round choice.

