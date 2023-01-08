Justin Reid reacts to Chiefs' 'Snowglobe' trick play after Week 18 win vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid joins NFL Network's Steve Wyche for an interview after their Week 18 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game ... but only between K.C. and Buffalo.
Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 18 game against the #Raiders.
The Chiefs may not be playing at home in the AFC Championship Game, but they will be getting a week off before taking the field at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round. Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown on the opening drive of Saturday afternoon’s game in Las Vegas and the Chiefs never looked back in [more]
The NFL made postseason adjustments in the wake of a Week 17 game's cancellation, but the solution isn't perfect.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes now has the most total offensive yards (passing, rushing & receiving) in a single season in NFL history.
"I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out," shared Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in MNF game.
The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.
