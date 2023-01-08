Justin Reid reacts to Chiefs' 'Snowglobe' trick play after Week 18 win vs. Raiders

Associated Press

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was arrested in Washington on Friday after refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration on the two-year anniversary, police said. Micki Witthoeft, 58, was accused of traffic violations, Capitol Police said in an emailed statement. Witthoeft and others were walking on a street near the Capitol when police, who had formed a line to keep them from going farther, directed them to get out of the road, officials said.