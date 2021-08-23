S Justin Reid predicts ‘electric year’ for Texans defense

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid is so stoked about the new defense that he had to tell the world on Sunday night.

It is completely understandable. After all, the defense has picked up six takeaways — two fumble recoveries at the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 14, and then three interceptions and a fumble recovery against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 21.

The former 2018 third-round pick from Stanford took to Twitter and wrote about how he feels about the team’s new Tampa 2 scheme deployed by first-year defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

“Feeling really good in this system,” Reid tweeted. “Going to be an electric year.”

Safety Lonnie Johnson, who pairs with Reid to form the “Evil Twins” on the Texans’ backend, echoed the same sentiments after Houston’s win Saturday night.

“We are a team,” said Johnson, who returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown. “We just want to go out there, work with each other and nobody hanging on nobody. Everybody leaning on each other. You know, just go out there when you have to and make a play. Do your job. Do your job first. That’s all you have to do, and everybody else is going to collapse together. Just do your job.”

Texans fans could use a little electricity after a 4-12 season a year ago and the rough offseason Houston sports fans have had to endure in the media.