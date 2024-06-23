Justin Reid opened the Chiefs “ChampionsHaus” pop-up in Frankfurt, Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs continue expanding their presence beyond the United States with more international visibility. Last season’s game in Germany against the Miami Dolphins endeared them to the country as the relationship continues to grow.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid recently traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, to celebrate the opening of ChampionsHaus. The two-day pop-up allowed international fans to meet Reid and mingle with the team’s mascot, KC Wolf.

.@JustinqReid opened up the Chiefs ChampionsHaus in Frankfurt today! This two-day pop up gave international fans a chance to meet our safety, mingle with KC Wolf, and immerse themselves in the Chiefs Kingdom experience. pic.twitter.com/woACesdF4R — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 21, 2024

As part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program (GMP), the Chiefs are one of five franchises in Germany with marketing, fan engagement, and commercialization access. The others are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons, and the New England Patriots.

Before last fall’s game against the Dolphins, the Kansas City docked a custom-wrapped, Chiefs-themed boat on the banks of the Main River in central Frankfurt, just 250 meters from the famous Eiserner Steg called the “ChampionShip,” in honor of the club’s Super Bowl titles.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has long been a leader and advocate for the NFL’s international efforts. The team’s success continues to spread well beyond its efforts on the football field and in its home country.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire