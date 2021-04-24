Justin Reid has not yet talked with the Texans about a contract extension

Justin Reid has been a model safety for the Houston Texans since he joined the team in 2018.

The former Stanford product has locked down one of the safety spots and has been a veteran presence, even as far back as his rookie season.

The Texans picked Reid with the No. 68 overall choice in the 2018 NFL draft. After three seasons with 44 games and 40 starts, Reid is choosing Houston as his NFL forever home.

“I love Houston,” Reid told reporters on a Zoom call on Friday. “I made a home here. At the end of the day though, that’s just going to be a decision that’s going to have to come throughout the year.”

Reid says that he has not broached the subject of an extension with the front office due to the high turnover of player personnel. As a mark of Reid being a true team player, he has allowed the front office to focus on assembling the best roster for 2021 rather than bug new general manager Nick Caserio for a contract extension.

“I’ll be excited about it but that’s just going to have to be a negotiation between myself, my agent, and the front office,” said Reid. “We’ll see if we can come to a conclusion. But there’s plenty of time for that. I’m not going to rush any decisions. The most important thing is preparing for the season and let my performance on the field speak for itself.”

Reid will count $2.69 million against the Texans salary cap in 2021. After the season is over, he will become an unrestricted free agent, at which point the Texans could continue with contract negotiations or place the franchise tag on him.

In 2020, Reid played in 13 games, starting every one of them, and collected 83 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, and four pass breakups.