Justin Reid joins 'NFL Total Access' 11 days after beating Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid joins 'NFL Total Access' just 11 days after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid joins 'NFL Total Access' just 11 days after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
The Broncos landed their defensive coordinator in Vance Joseph and they’re working to fill out the rest of their defensive coaching staff. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will hire Greg Manusky as their inside linebackers coach. Thursday also brought word that they will retain defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and defensive [more]
Russell Wilson is getting a new position coach, and it’s someone who has a lot less experience playing the quarterback position than Wilson does. Davis Webb is being hired as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wilson has started 189 games in his NFL career. Webb has started one game, the [more]
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
USC QB Caleb Williams could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he recently revealed the team he'd like to play for.
Wagner earned second-team All-Pro honors in his lone season with the Rams.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, but one NFL pundit believes he could wind up playing for the 49ers next season.
Who are the highest paid running backs in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency? Take a look at the position's 10 highest paid players in the league.
Eagles running back Miles Sanders' future in the NFL is up in the air heading into the offseason, and it seems the 25-year-old wants to make his feelings clear. By Adam Hermann
Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat. Rodgers, whose football future is one of the most-discussed topics of this NFL offseason, said a darkness retreat in complete solitude would help him in his process of deciding whether to return to the Packers, seek a trade elsewhere or retire. That decision-making process seems to be progressing, [more]
During Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row in Phoenix, NBC Sports' Peter King addressed the 49ers horrible luck when it came to quarterback injuries.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.
Mac Jones had a poor 2022 NFL season, but is the leader of the New England Patriots offense really in the bottom tier of the league's starting quarterbacks? Matt Cassel has unveiled his ranking of the league's top 32 QBs.
The Bruins have made a huge splash ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and right wing Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals. Here are the details of the trade.
Wide receiver Allen Lazard can become an unrestricted free agent next month and he said that his five years with the Packers have left him with “high expectations” for what he’d look for in another organization. Lazard’s comments about the bar set by playing for head coach Matt LaFleur and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers might [more]
Jan Stephenson has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, her foundation announced Thursday.
How could the Big 12 Conference look if it did in fact add the Pac-12's Four Corners schools, as speculated? Very different.
Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan are among the only Black race team owners in NASCAR. Here’s a look inside the moment they shared after Daugherty made history.
Eric Froton breaks down and ranks the 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class heading into the NFL Scouting Combine. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)