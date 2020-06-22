Texans safety Justin Reid has only missed one game over his two NFL seasons, but he hasn’t been healthy for much of his time in the league.

Reid hurt his wrist as a rookie and needed surgery to repair the injury after the season. He tore the labrum in his shoulder last year, played through it and then had another offseason surgery.

With that out of the way, Reid says he feels “healthy for the first time in forever” and ready to move forward as a player in his third season.

“I’m going to be consistent,” Reid said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Everybody gets hurt, and I’ve had a little bit of a rough go with some injuries the last few years. The point of also being a great player is when you can play and still make an impact. If I didn’t think I could make an impact and be a guy who could make plays, I wouldn’t be on the field. I was always confident I could take care of my job and complete my responsibilities. Especially now, I’m extremely confident I can not only do that, but be able take it to the next level and be the player that offenses fear.”

Reid has 166 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in his 31 NFL appearances. Building on that this season should leave him in good position for a new deal moving into the final year of his rookie contract in 2021.

Justin Reid feels healthy, ready to move to “next level” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk