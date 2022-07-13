Justin Reid: Chiefs offense is going to do what it always does

Safety Justin Reid faced the Chiefs offense a number of times as a member of the Texans over the last four seasons, so he was well aware of what they were capable of doing with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the field.

Reid signed with the Chiefs in March, so he spent the last few months getting a close look on how the unit looks in the wake of the March trade that sent Hill to the Dolphins. During an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday, Reid said that he does not think the team’s going to be any less effective now that Hill plies his trade in the AFC East.

“The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do. We’re going to come out, we’re going to put up 100 points,” Reid said. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game. The top-three, in no particular order, although I’m sure you guys can guess who is my number one: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. And when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system, a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time — you’re always going to put up points. We’re going to combine that with great football across the board. Complementary offense, defense, special teams, and we’re going to go out and win games. We’re in the toughest division in the NFL, that’s no secret. It’s going to be fireworks every time anybody plays and you’re gonna want to watch that.”

The Hill trade was the biggest news in Kansas City this offseason, but the defense saw a greater number of changes than the offense when all was said and done. That makes Reid’s ability to make an immediate impact a big deal for the Chiefs whether the offense misses a beat or not.

