S Justin Reid back at Texans practice following one-game suspension

HOUSTON — Houston Texans’ four-year starting safety Justin Reid made his return to practice on Thursday following a one-game suspension. The Texans’ decision to bench Reid took place two days prior to Houston’s Week 12 loss to the New York Jets — due to an in-house dispute with coach David Culley.

Wednesday morning, Culley announced it’s “back to business” as usual for the two parties, with Reid expected to return for the Texans’ Week 13 match against the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

“We talked to all of our players every day — we try not to live in the past too much,” defensive coordinator Lovie Smith said on Thursday. “I’m sure all of that has gone over. I won’t go over that anymore. Justin will be out at practice today, and I expect him to play and play well this week.”

A one-game suspension is the only stain on Reid through the first dozen games of the 2021 season. Amid a contract season, Reid has been a vital piece to the Texans’ revamp defense by recording 42 tackles (27 solo hits), four pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Reid became the third Texan to serve an in-season suspension, joining linebacker Zach Cunningham and cornerback Desmond King.