Justin Pugh wants to remain with Giants, thinks they should add an edge rusher

Long before the New York Giants signed offensive lineman Justin Pugh this past season, the 2013 first-round pick was open about his desire to return to East Rutherford.

Pugh was waiting for the right opportunity after a season-ending knee injury concluded his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

When the Giants called, Pugh looked to make the best of the opportunity in his second stint with the team.

Pugh prefers to remain with the Giants for the 2024 season but expects to have interest from other teams.

“Fortunately, I had some friends get hired elsewhere in the NFL this year,” Pugh told the New York Daily News. “My former coach Kliff Kingsbury and former offensive line coach [Bobby Johnson] are in Washington right now. Ben McAdoo, my former head coach, is in New England right now. The Cardinals are obviously in my backyard [living in Arizona].

“I love New York. I want to be back in New York. But if they have no ‘want’ to have me back on the team, I obviously can’t just wait around like I’m at the prom with no date. You want someone to dance with.”

Pugh has always had a love for the franchise, but it’s unclear if the Giants have a spot for him on the roster moving forward.

Whether he returns or not in 2024, one area Pugh believes the Giants must address is along the defensive edge.

“Getting a guy to pair with Dexter and Thibodeaux that is a closer, a certified threat. I would spend the most money on that position,” Pugh proclaimed. “Go get a guy that’s done it before at a high level. You look at Josh Allen, the defensive end from the Jaguars. I know he’s a free agent. I think you build from the D-line.

“If I was putting a priority on positions in the NFL, quarterback clearly is one, defensive line is two. And I would have eight of ’em. That’s how the Giants won all their Super Bowls. They had the best defensive line in football. That should be the top free agent priority for the Giants is to get another edge rusher. You need to have a guy that makes offenses lose sleep on Monday or Tuesday when you’re getting ready to play them.”

The Giants had depth on the defensive line when they won their last two Super Bowls. With Azeez Ojulari struggling to stay on the field, the Giants do have a need for another edge rusher to play opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Giants have plenty of work to do this offseason retooling a roster full of positions needing upgrades. It will be interesting to see both how much of a priority they make adding an edge rusher and if there is a fit to bring Pugh back.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire