Justin Pugh seeing a specialist about a stinger

The Cardinals made a trade for offensive lineman Cody Ford on Monday. On Tuesday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that starting left guard Justin Pugh is getting “checked out” for a stinger.

Kingsbury said the team would see how it “plays out” for Pugh next week.

The Cardinals have other injuries in the line, with right guard Will Hernandez (ankle) expected back next week and rookie guard Marquis Hayes (knee) remaining out another week or two. Guards Justin Murray (ankle) and Danny Isidora (lower leg) also remain out.

“We see (Ford) playing inside with the ability in a pinch to play tackle,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “With our injuries, we felt like it was a position where we could get some more depth.”

Pugh nearly retired after last season, his ninth in the league, but agreed to a pay cut to remain. He has made 51 starts for the Cardinals over the past four seasons.

