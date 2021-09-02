Justin Pugh, Robert Alford activated from COVID list, Jordan Phillips to IR

The Arizona Cardinals now have 53 players on their roster. They brought back a pair of players and moved one to injured reserve. Guard Justin Pugh and cornerback Robert Alford, both of whom were on the reserve/COVID-19 list, we reinstated to the 53-man roster.

Because they were at 52 players, they only needed to make one corresponding move. That move was to place defensive tackle Jordan Phillip on injured reserve.

That means he will be out at least the first three games of the season. His injury is undisclosed.

It is a huge disappointment for Phillips, as he was the Cardinals’ highest-priced free agent acquisition in 2020. He missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury. He landed on IR twice.

He fully participated in OTAs and minicamp back in June but missed a lot of time in training camp with an undisclosed injury and then contracted COVID-19. Once he was activated from that list, he was able to practice early in the week. He apparently had a setback.

With Phillips heading to IR, it now makes sense why Michael Dogbe was kept on the 53-man roster.

With Phillips out, second-year defensive lineman Leki Fotu or third-year pro Zach Allen will replace him in the starting lineup.

The Cardinals now have nine offensive linemen, five cornerbacks and six defensive linemen on the 53-man roster as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

