Justin Pugh on Neville Gallimore ejection: Feel bad it'll cost him money, but don't kick somebody

Sunday's game between the Giants and Cowboys had long been decided when Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was ejected from the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Gallimore hit Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito after DeVito threw a pass and the two players wound up tangled up on the ground. Giants guard Justin Pugh inserted himself into the mix to separat the players and Gallimore responded by kicking Pugh in the groin while he was still lying on the ground. That led to his ejection from the contest.

“Look, he hit the quarterback late, I took exception to it, I hit him, I shouldn’t have done that when he was on the ground, pushed him and he kicked me,’’ Pugh said, via Andrew Crane of the New York Post. “I’ve gotten in so many fights in my career, I’m not gonna cost myself money. He’s gonna get a FedEx so I feel bad for him on that. I don’t want a guy to lose money. But you don’t kick somebody on a football field.’’

Official news of further discipline for Gallimore will come when the league releases this week's fines next Saturday.