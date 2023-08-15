Justin Pugh Giants reunion? Standout guard says he’s ‘100 percent’ definitely eyeing NYC return.

NEW YORK — Justin Pugh wants to join a contender. He has already spoken with six teams. And the standout offensive guard isn’t going to lie:

He’d love to reunite with the Giants and win in New York, down the stretch of an impressive career that began with Big Blue.

“One hundred percent: the Giants are one of those teams that I’m definitely eyeing,” Pugh, 33, the former Giants first-round pick, told the New York Daily News on the Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast. “It’s where I started my career. I would love to finish it there.

“We still have a ways to go and [see] how that shakes out,” the free agent added. “But I do love my New York Giants. I’m still a big supporter. I watch from afar. Saquon [Barkley] was out training where I was training this offseason. Got a chance to meet him. He’s a great guy.”

Pugh, who turned 33 on Tuesday, could be just what the Giants need. If not, he could undoubtedly help another contending team solidify its front.

“I’m one of the best left guards in football,” Pugh said Monday from his office in Arizona. “I’ll put my pass protection against any guard in the NFL.”

Pugh’s fifth and final season with the Arizona Cardinals was cut short last fall by a torn ACL, but he takes pride in his durability, starting 119 games and playing in 120 across a decade in the league.

He is already “cleared to really get back into it” and doing his offensive line training at the O-Line Performance gym started by Pro Bowler LeCharles Bentley. Pugh’s knee is getting “final clearance.” And ultimately, he knows he still has a lot of good football left.

“You get to August and I’m like, ‘Do I really want my last play to be me walking off the football field hurt? No,” Pugh said. “I can’t go out that way. And that’s where I started getting back into training. Never took my eye off the ball that I wanted to come back and play another season.”

Pugh is capable of playing tackle and has done it. But his true position is left guard, and that is ideally where he wants to step in wherever he signs.

“I’m gonna be particular with who I play with,” he said. “I want to make sure it’s a team that’s gonna be in contention, that has the same goal to win a championship that I do. So it’s narrowed down to a few teams and we’ll see how it shakes out. I’m almost like a relief pitcher at this point. Call me in to come make the playoff run. Call me in later in the game to get ready to go.”

If Pugh is looking for and talking to contenders, upper echelon teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills come to mind as potential options depending on their needs and injuries (Pugh isn’t disclosing his list of suitors at the moment, other then revealing “there have been conversations” with “six teams”).

But the Giants are an interesting potential fit because they remain unsettled at both guard positions deep into training camp. And if Pugh signed and ramped up to become a midseason starter for the stretch run, that could be the ideal stopgap solution for GM Joe Schoen.

At the moment, Giants second-year guard Josh Ezeudu is receiving every opportunity to earn the starting left guard job in Brian Daboll’s second training camp. But so far he hasn’t been able to grab it.

Ezeudu, Ben Bredeson and Mark Glowinski continue to rotate between the two guard spots. Even Glowinski, last year’s big free agent signing, has played a lot of second-team snaps.

Pugh said the Giants “had a lot of contracts this offseason that they had to get squared away” and “had some younger offensive linemen they brought in who are really good players. And they wanted to see them go out there and see what they can do.”

Still, he’s confident that wherever he ends up signing, he’ll stand out, start and make his new team better.

“I get it: teams need to have the young guys go out there and see what they can do, and they brought in these free agents, and that’s fine,” Pugh said of teams’ early-camp trials. “Throughout the course of my career, they brought in rookies, they’ve brought in people to try to replace me, and I’ve always been on the field. Every time I put the pads on, I start in the NFL. And that’s something I’m very confident I’ll be able to do and contribute right away to a team.”

Across New Jersey, meanwhile, Pugh is familiar with the Jets’ current offense, having played in Ben McAdoo’s Giants system. Nathaniel Hackett was actually his offensive coordinator at Syracuse, too, and they remain close. But, in Pugh’s words, “they have a left guard. They have Laken Tomlinson. He’s a great player.”

There is a big market for a talent like Pugh, however, in a league that puts a premium on protecting the quarterback. See the Dallas Cowboys caving and paying holdout guard Zack Martin as Exhibit A.

“Offensive linemen don’t grow on trees. Quality ones are very hard to come by,” Pugh said.

The savvy veteran is excited, in fact, about the demand for his position and what it could mean for lengthening his career.

“It’s a unique position to be in,” Pugh said. “And I could see myself playing a few more years if this is kinda the strategy: wait until August camp, see who needs some help. Ndamukong Suh did it last year [with the Eagles at defensive tackle], so I can kinda just hop on that train: find the right fit and go play some good football.”

Pugh isn’t shy about his primary goal being the Lombardi Trophy. And with a daughter on the way, he knows what he wants to be doing in February.

“The goal this year is to be holding my — I’m having a baby girl — is to be holding her at a Super Bowl with the headphones on like you’ve seen in those pictures,” Pugh said with a smile.

The only thing that would make it sweeter for Pugh, it appears, is if he were wearing Giants blue.