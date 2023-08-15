Justin Pugh cleared to practice after 2022 torn ACL, is expected to visit teams

Veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh is ready to get back on the field.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pugh has been cleared to return to the field after tearing his ACL last year. Pugh suffered the injury while playing for the Cardinals last October.

Per the report, Pugh will be working with former NFL offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley as he works his way back into shape. He is expected to visit teams in the coming weeks as well.

Pugh has spent time at guard and tackle while playing for the Giants and Cardinals over the last 10 years. He started five games for the Cardinals last year before his season-ending injury.