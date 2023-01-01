Justin Powell breaks down Washington State’s success from beyond the arc against USC
Washington State's Justin Powell chatted with Pac-12 Networks after the Cougars made 14 3-pointers in the win over USC.
Washington State's Justin Powell chatted with Pac-12 Networks after the Cougars made 14 3-pointers in the win over USC.
The next three weeks, #USC plays UCLA twice and Arizona once. The front-loaded #Pac12 schedule will require the Trojans to fix their flaws sooner rather than later.
Oregon student-athlete Will Richardson joins Pac-12 Networks' Steve Wojciechowski and Jordan Kent following the Ducks' win against Oregon State on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Eugene. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Adem Bona made the winning basket with 19 seconds left and No. 11 UCLA overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to beat Washington State 67-66 on Friday night. The Bruins (11-2, 3-0 Pac-12) won their ninth straight thanks to a terrific defensive effort in the final 10 minutes when the Cougars (5-9, 0-3) went cold shooting and allowed UCLA the chance to rally. UCLA trailed 35-23 late in the first half and was down by nine with 7:23 left when the Bruins locked down on the defensive end and found just enough offense.
PHILADELPHIA -- Despite 15 points from Landers Nolley II, UC couldn't catch up to Temple in a loss on Sunday.
A Cincinnati-area elementary school player made a wild, over-the-head buzzer-beater from near half-court to send 2022 out on a high note.
Josh Brolin has no shortage of great movies. For the past nearly 40 years, the best Josh Brolin movies have been those that have allowed the second-generation actor to show off his dynamic and versatile acting skills, charm, and all-around likability. No matter if he’s playing a teenage heartthrob in The Goonies, the Mad Titan himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or an everyman who find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time in No Country For Old Men, Brolin continues to be one of the most exciting names in show business.
With just two returning starters in lineup from last year's College World Series team, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn had plenty of work to do in the transfer portal. During the fall baseball season, Polk seemed to be ahead of the other two, especially behind the plate.
The music is blasting, food is cooking and people are dancing. This is the first Peach Drop celebration since 2019, and the crowd is excited for everything this night will bring.
It's a foggy and mild start to the day and to the new year, with temperatures in the 60s.
The 2023 Supercross schedule will open Saturday with Round 1 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Here are some pertinent details.
The Packers are win and in. The Seahawks and Lions need to win and get one other result. Here are the clinching scenarios for the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Thirteen NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The Detroit Lions' game in Green Bay against the Packers in Week 18 has even more significance for the NFL playoffs, with playoffs on the line.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.
Ohio State finished 11-2 with a 42-41 loss to Georgia. Here's what we learned about the Buckeyes from their performance Saturday.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...