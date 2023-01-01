Justin Powell breaks down Washington State’s success from beyond the arc against USC

What To Watch

Josh Brolin has no shortage of great movies. For the past nearly 40 years, the best Josh Brolin movies have been those that have allowed the second-generation actor to show off his dynamic and versatile acting skills, charm, and all-around likability. No matter if he’s playing a teenage heartthrob in The Goonies, the Mad Titan himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or an everyman who find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time in No Country For Old Men, Brolin continues to be one of the most exciting names in show business.