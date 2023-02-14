Justin Outten to Titans as running backs coach and run game coordinator

The Titans have made another addition to their offensive coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, Justin Outten will be joining the team as their run game coordinator and running backs coach. Outten spent last season as the Broncos offensive coordinator and landed on the list of candidates for that position with other teams after the end of the season.

Outten called offensive plays in Denver for two games after Nathaniel Hackett was fired as head coach. He was the tight ends coach in Green Bay for three years before going to Denver and he’s also coached for the Falcons.

The Titans promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator last week as part of a series of moves that also saw Tony Dews move from running backs coach to tight ends coach. Luke Steckel moved from tight ends coach to run game analyst and the Titans also hired Charles London as their new quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

