The Ravens’ second round of interviews for their next offensive coordinator will include Justin Outten.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Outten is set to meet with the team again next week. University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken and Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales are other candidates moving on to the second round in Baltimore.

Outten spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator for the Broncos and he called the team’s offensive plays in the final weeks of the season. He was the Packers’ tight ends coach for three seasons before moving on to Denver with former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos offense was a disappointment after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson, but that doesn’t seem to be working against Outten with the Ravens.

Justin Outten set for second interview with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk