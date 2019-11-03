Justin McMillan's 4 TDs pushes Tulane past Tulsa 38-26

  • Tulane running back Stephon Huderson (5) goes 55 yards against the Tulsa defense during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes, center, snags a pass in front of Tulane safety Chase Kuerschen (36) and safety P.J. Hall, right, during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulsa tight end James Palmer (32) puts a straight-arm on Tulane safety Chase Kuerschen (36) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith (11) throws against Tulane during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulane running back Corey Dauphine (6) splits Tulsa defenders during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes (2) sprints past Tulane safety Larry Brooks (31) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes, top, has the ball knocked away by Tulane safety P.J. Hall, bottom, during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulsa wide receiver Sam Crawford Jr. (9) catches a Zach Smith pass as Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes (26) moves in to make the tackle during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulane wide receiver Jaetavian Toles (82) snags a pass in front of Tulsa safety Brandon Johnson (8) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulsa defensive tackle Shemarr Robinson (54) tackles Tulane wide receiver Jaetavian Toles (82) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
  • Tulane head coach Willie Fritz gestures on the sideline during during an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Justin McMillan threw a touchdown pass and ran for three scores to lead Tulane to a 38-26 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Tulane (6-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Tulsa (2-7, 0-5) has lost five straight.

Tulsa pulled to 31-26 on Jacob Rainey's 38-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining. McMillan then lead a five-minute, 70-yard drive capped by his 1-yard scoring run, to stretch the lead to 38-26. Tulsa went three-and-out on its next series before the Green Wave ran out the clock.

McMillan was 12 of 16 for 184 yards passing and added 73 yards rushing. Stephon Huderson ran for 100 yards on seven carries and Willie Langham scored on a fumble recovery for Tulane.

Smith was 17-of-33 passing for 270 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Golden Hurricane.

The Green Wave took a 17-13 lead late in the second quarter on McMillan's 1-yard TD run. Following the ensuing kickoff, Smith threw a pass to Josh Johnson, who then fumbled the ball on P.J. Hall's hit. Langham scooped it up and ran untouched for 13 yards into the end zone.

