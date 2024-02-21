Justin McKay will be Lincoln-Sudbury's new head football coach after 5 years on staff

A familiar but experienced leader will take over the Lincoln-Sudbury football program.

The Warriors announced defensive coordinator Justin McKay will be the team's next head coach Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter. He's been the team's defensive coordinator for the past five years.

McKay, an Ashland alumn, will take over for Jim Girard, who stepped down in December after five seasons, four Dual County League Championships and a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. McKay is a two-time MetroWest coach of the year and a Positive Coaching Alliance Double Goal Coach Award winner.

He has previous head coaching experience at St. Peter-Marian in 2017, when the Generals made the Division 6 Central Mass. final, and at Algonquin for the previous five seasons. McKay has a career record of 33-33 in six seasons as a head coach. He took Algonquin, where he is still a social studies teacher, to the Division 2 Central Mass. championship game in 2016.

"A skilled tactician, Coach McKay is known for his strong work ethic, attention to detail and personal connection with his players," L-S athletic director Daniel Lee wrote in a release.

McKay played college football at Assumption in the early 2000s.

