Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson isn’t the only Ravens defensive player to land on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

Ferguson reportedly tested positive and the Ravens announced that three other players are joining him on the list. Edge rusher Justin Houston, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, and nose tackle Brandon Williams have also been placed on the list.

That’s a lot of missing pieces on the Ravens’ defensive front as they head into Sunday’s game against the Lions. The team will be able to add players to the roster as COVID replacements or as standard elevations from the practice squad, but it will be a lot of scrambling.

They have experience with such maneuvering due to COVID absences from last season, but it’s not an experience anyone in Baltimore was looking forward to repeating this season.

Justin Madubuike, Justin Houston, Brandon Williams land on Ravens COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk