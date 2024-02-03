Justin Madubuike considers Baltimore home, but "business is business"

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike had his best year at the best time. He made it to the Pro Bowl; next month, he'll make it to free agency.

What is his plan?

"In terms of Baltimore, man, that's home," Madubuike told NFL.com at Friday's Pro Bowl practice. "But, you know, business is business, and that side is going to take care of itself."

Like most other players, Madubuike will let his agent "worry about" the negotiations.

Madubuike had 13 sacks in 2023. As noted by NFL.com, he went 11 straight games with at least 0.5 sacks. It tied the longest streak for any defensive tackle since the sack first became an official statistic in 1982.

Asked on Friday about Madubuike and linebacker Patrick Queen, who also is due to become a free agent in March, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said he has a plan for both players, and that he'll play his hand at the proper time.

Madubuike could be franchise tagged. If so, that would guarantee that Queen and the other free agents would hit the open market, absent a new deal.

The Ravens did not pick up Queen's fifth-year option. He also made it to his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

In all, the Ravens have 23 pending unrestricted free agents.