The first team from Virginia to make the Little League World Series in 25 years is certainly making the most of its opportunity. Loudoun South threw its second no-hitter in as many games in a dominant 11-0 win over the Midwest Region champion out of Minnesota on Sunday.

Justin Lee enjoyed another dominant start. In the team's first win on Friday, Lee pitched 2.2 innings in the combined no-hitter. On Sunday, he was able to go the distance. Lee pitched the full four innings with six strikeouts and two walks in 54 pitches.

As dominant as the pitching was, however, the bats were there to match.

Loudoun South did not wait long to take control. A double by LIam Thyen in the first inning brought in three runs giving the team a 3-0 lead they would never relinquish. A five-run second inning further cemented the dominant lead.

The bats were hot all day for Loudoun South who finished with nine total hits in just four innings. Thyien finished the game with five RBIs.

With the win, Loudon South advances to within one game of the United States Championship. They will play the winner of the West and Mid-Atlantic champs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Justin Lee throws no-hitter to lead Loudoun South in dominant Little League World Series win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington