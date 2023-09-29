Justin Kaye previews his upcoming Rutgers football visit

Among the several recruits who will be at Rutgers football for this weekend’s game is Justin Kaye. The offensive lineman, a member of the 2024 class, is certainly an intriguing prospect.

An offensive tackle at Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey), Kaye is an impressive 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds. He forms a bookend tackle partnership with Jaeyline Matthews, a class of 2025 recruit who holds a Rutgers offer.

Last weekend, Kaye was contacted by Joe Susan (special assistant to the head coach) and director of recruiting, Ramon Ruiz about attending this weekend’s game.

Rutgers football is currently 3-1 (1-1 Big Ten). A win on Saturday would mark the best record for the program since head coach Greg Schiano returned ahead of the 2020 season.

“It’s a very humbling experience to be contacted by a Big Ten school from your home state!” Kaye told Rutgers Wire. “I have always followed Rutgers football since I was young and I feel coach Schiano is building something special in Piscataway!”

He currently holds scholarship offers from Long Island University and New Hampshire. Strong interest is coming in from Boston College, Maryland and Penn State as well as Rutgers. Kaye is a standout student, who is currently taking three Advanced Placement classes.

He is also getting interest from the Ivy League (Brown) as well as high academic schools such as Lafayette and Marist among others.

“From a young age, I was always told school comes first before sports and to always take my studies seriously,” Kaye said.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire