Justin Jones ready to “make that next step”

Corey Liuget and Darius Philon departed the Chargers this offseason. That leaves the team in need of someone to step up and fill the void left by two defensive tackles who combined for 813 snaps last season.

The Chargers selected Justin Jones in the third round of the 2018 draft with this in mind.

“I feel like I’m able to make that next step,” Jones said, via Ricky Henne of the team website. “I feel I am going to make that next step. I put in a lot of work this offseason. I put in a lot of extra work with the guys after workouts and everything. Just getting my mind right, studying film. Taking the areas that I needed to improve on, just making those things better and just helping the guys out in my room just like they’re helping me.”

Jones played 300 defensive snaps in 15 games, making 26 tackles and half a sack. He played an even bigger role in the postseason, starting both games and making six tackles and a sack.

He spent the offseason doing “a bunch of different things,” including changing his diet, boxing, swimming and riding a bicycle.

“I know that, him coming back into a familiar environment for a second year and some of the offseason things that he did — I think he kind of pared down his training to what he felt like would help him after being a year in the system,” Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “He looks really good coming back. We’re excited just to see how far he’s developed.”