Justin Jones helping Howell football win, even if not as quarterback

CANTON — Justin Jones doesn’t need a defined position on the Howell football team.

He came into the season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback after getting some starts as a sophomore.

But when the tip of a finger on Jones’ throwing hand was snapped off on the first day of practice, playing quarterback would be out of the question because of his impaired ability to take snaps.

So, Justin Jones the quarterback became Justin Jones the running back.

After missing the season opener, Jones has been a key to Howell’s smash-mouth running attack the past three weeks. In Friday's 28-21 victory over Plymouth, Jones ran 20 times for 170 yards, one touchdown and two 2-point conversions.

Howell's Justin Jones runs through a tackle by Plymouth's Luc Damiani during a 28-21 victory Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

In three games he's played, Jones has run 46 times for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

“When it comes down to it, I’ll do anything for coach (Brian) Lewis and these guys out here for Howell,” Jones said. “Any way I can make an impact, even if that’s on the sideline, too, I’m willing to do it for these guys.”

Jones didn’t wear a protective cast on his left hand against Plymouth like he did the previous two weeks, an indication he could be available to take snaps from under center again soon. In his place, sophomore Preston Barb started at quarterback in the first two games and freshman Palmer VanDeven the last two weeks.

Whether Jones reclaims his old position or continues to play running back remains to be seen.

“That’s a decision that will come down the road with me and coach Lewis,” Jones said. “We’ll talk about what’s best for the team at that point. If it comes down to it, I’ll be ready.”

Even at quarterback, Jones is primarily a runner. He ran 72 times last season and threw only 29 passes.

Howell’s full-house offense, designed to grind out possessions, suits Jones’ style just fine, regardless of his position. The Highlanders scored on all four of their full possessions against Plymouth, with their two other drives coming at the end of each half.

The only pass Howell threw was on a failed 2-point conversion. The Highlanders’ scoring drives were 12 plays for 52 yards, 17 plays for 76 yards, 12 plays for 73 yards and 12 plays for 93 yards. Aiden Horvath ran for two touchdowns and VanDeven ran for the other.

“This complements Howell football very well,” Jones said. “We did this years before. This offense is all about that, and we love it.”

Inside information

Howell's Aiden Horvath ran for two touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over Plymouth Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Lewis hasn’t been the coach at Plymouth since 2019, but his knowledge of some of the Wildcat players came in handy at crunch time, specifically, quarterback Sam Plencner.

The key defensive play of the game came with 1:31 remaining, when linebacker Ethan Keider stuffed a fourth-and-2 sneak by Plencner from the Howell 41-yard line.

“Coach Lewis has known him since he was 8 years old,” Keider said. “He told us before the game in the scouting report he knows this kid, he wants the ball, he knows he wants it with the game on the line in his hands. ... I knew he was getting the ball. I read it perfectly and I made the stop.”

Lewis said Plencner and Jones are similar heart-and-soul players for their teams.

“Their quarterback is such a tough competitor and he’s got such a big heart,” Lewis said. “If I were them, I would have given him the ball, too. Those kinds of kids don’t come along very often. He’s a special kid.”

Howell riding momentum

After losing a 10-point third-quarter lead and the game to Canton, the Highlanders’ outlook appears more bright after back-to-back victories.

“It’s a bounce-back, for sure, but our confidence was never a problem,” Keider said. “We know we’re the team we are. We’re going to be that way all the time. We’re hard-working, we’re a brotherhood, we’re never going to let ourselves get off the grind.”

The Highlanders (2-2) have a huge test next Friday at home against Northville.

“We can be as good as we want to be,” Lewis said. “We’ve got to continue to be committed to working hard, committed to each other, all those little things that go a long way; that’s got to be us at Howell.”

