Justin Jones almost signed with Colts before joining Bears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Eberflus
    Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

The Indianapolis Colts thought they were going to sign free agent defensive tackle Justin Jones before Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears swooped in with a final offer.

Jones told the Chicago media on Friday that he had his mind made up in signing with the Colts. Eberflus called, though, and convinced Jones to join his defense in Chicago.

The Colts have been somewhat active in free agency. The biggest move they made was trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. They also re-signed four of their pending free agents and brought in cornerback Brandon Facyson.

The interest in Jones, who mostly plays the three-technique, shows the Colts are still looking to add to their defensive line.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts remain Baker Mayfield's preferred trade destination

Ex-Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad signs with Bears

Ex-Colts S George Odum signs with 49ers

List

Colts' 2022 free agency tracker

Recommended Stories