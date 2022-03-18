Justin Jones almost signed with Colts before joining Bears

The Indianapolis Colts thought they were going to sign free agent defensive tackle Justin Jones before Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears swooped in with a final offer.

Jones told the Chicago media on Friday that he had his mind made up in signing with the Colts. Eberflus called, though, and convinced Jones to join his defense in Chicago.

Justin Jones was getting ready to go to the Colts when Matt Eberflus called him last night and told him about the opportunity. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) March 18, 2022

The Colts have been somewhat active in free agency. The biggest move they made was trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. They also re-signed four of their pending free agents and brought in cornerback Brandon Facyson.

The interest in Jones, who mostly plays the three-technique, shows the Colts are still looking to add to their defensive line.

