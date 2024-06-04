Justin Jefferson's record-breaking deal + Bally Sports North update

Introduction: Host Michael Rand reacts to Monday's news that the Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson have agreed on a four-year, $140 million contract. Because of how long it took to get to the finish line, all sorts of outlandish thoughts of trading Jefferson crept in. But in the end, this is what should have happened for everyone. Plus Rand looks at Twins vs. Yankees and a hearing Tuesday in bankruptcy court that is another step in untangling the fate of Minnesota teams on Bally Sports North.

12:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand to break down the end of the Wolves' season and what's ahead this offseason. With just a few weeks before the draft and free agency, Minnesota has a lot of decisions in a short amount of time.

33:00: Will Wolves assistant coach Micah Nori still be here next year?

