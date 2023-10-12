How Justin Jefferson's injury alters Bears' defensive game plan vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Jaylon Johnson has been champing at the bit for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears cornerback wants to measure himself against the top wide receivers in the NFL, and Vikings star Justin Jefferson is arguably the best there is right now.

Johnson started studying film of Jefferson's releases and routes last week in preparation for a critical Week 6 showdown at Soldier Field.

All that early prep was for naught after Jefferson injured his hamstring during the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Vikings placed Jefferson on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he must sit at least four games.

"He’s been somebody I’ve been wanting," Johnson said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "Of course, I was hurt last year, he was hurt this year. So. I ain’t played him since, what, ’21 almost? Yeah? So. I was definitely looking forward to it. But I’ll see him in the future."

Johnson missed both games against the Vikings last season with various injuries. Jefferson caught 16 passes for 192 yards in two games against the Bears last season.

While Jefferson's injury robs Johnson of his measuring stick, it is good news for a Bears defense that ranks 31st in passer rating against, 31st in passing yards allowed, and allows opponents to complete over 70 percent of their passes.

Not having to prepare for one of the NFL's best wide receivers massively changes the defensive calculus for head coach Matt Eberflus, Johnson, and the rest of the defense.

"I mean, you certainly adjust your scheme to a great player like that," Eberflus said Wednesday. "It’s always a handful of guys that you would do that for. So it allows you to play more basic, more solid on both sides as opposed to tilting your coverage one way or the other. So that’s the basic way of saying it without giving too much away. But I do believe it certainly allows you to play your base way that you normally play against a normal guy, normal people, rather than playing against a guy that’s elite in the top two or three in the league, which he is."

The Vikings are 1-4 and feel like they are on the cusp of a firesale if things don't turn around. Minnesota has not been able to run the ball effectively and has turned the ball over several times in opponent territory.

Jefferson has been one of the few things that has worked for the Vikings through five games. An easy button they won't have Sunday at Soldier Field.

"That changes a whole lot," Johnson said of Jefferson being out. "They already lost Dalvin Cook, and he was pretty much their guy in the run game, and now they lose their No. 1 target in the pass game for the last four years. So they definitely have some stepping up to do. I know for the other receivers, and I’m sure they’re looking forward to the opportunity to get some targets thrown their way. Because with 18 out there, it’s a different ball game. Definitely, I know they are going to come in hungry. They are going to try to establish the run, I’m sure. Get out there and be physical. So we have to match that and top that actually and go out there and dominate like we know we can."

With both teams at 1-4, Sunday's game is effectively a loser-leaves-town match. The Bears know the Vikings will throw everything they have at them with Jefferson on the sideline.

The good news for the Bears is that their secondary is expected to be whole on Sunday.

Johnson has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but said he feels good. Safety Eddie Jackson has missed three straight games with a foot injury but was also a limited participant Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bears designated nickel back Kyler Gordon to return from injured reserve, and all signs point to the second-year slot corner being active Sunday.

Everything appears to be in the Bears' favor, but Eberflus isn't breathing easier just because Jefferson won't take the field Sunday.

"I don’t know if there’s any relief on defense, you’re always on edge, so you gotta make sure you have that sense of urgency to defend and play fast and to play physical," Eberflus said. "So we’re always on edge that way."

With Jefferson out, the Vikings will rely on rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and fourth-year receiver K.J. Osborn to carry the load.

Addison, a first-round pick out of USC, was limited in Wednesday's practice with an ankle issue. He is, at the moment, expected to play Sunday.

Addison has impressed early on, catching 19 passes for 249 yards and three scores in five games. Addison has seen a lot of targets on third down and in the red zone. Those opportunities should expand on Sunday without Jefferson in the lineup.

"I think he’s a crafty receiver," Johnson said of Addison. "He’s a good route-runner. He picks it up for where he kind of lacks in size. He’s crafty. A good savvy route-runner who is continuing to learn and grow, You can see where he’s a little young at but he definitely has some strengths and intangibles that can threaten defenses.”

The Bears have faced one elite receiver this season. That came in Week 2 when Mike Evans lit them up to the tune of six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson being out is a blessing for a Bears defense still trying to find its footing. He's a matchup nightmare who has caught 41 passes for 585 yards in six career games against them.

The Bears have had no answer for him since he entered the league. They won't have to find one Sunday. Jefferson will be in street clothes, and the Bears won't be able to use Jefferson as an excuse if they come up short against the Vikings in a must-win game.

