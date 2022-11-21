Justin Jefferson: “I wish we had adjusted faster throughout the game”

The Minnesota Vikings had a rough go against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The final score of 40-3 was both reminiscent of the performance of both teams but also reflected the lack of in-game adjustments made by the Vikings.

In speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson spoke about just that, saying that the offense needs to be quicker in getting the ball out of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ hands.

Jefferson: "If things are not working out the way we planned, then we need to find a way to adjust and go toward something that will work better for us. We just can't continue to keep doing the same thing throughout the game even though it's not working." — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 21, 2022

Everything that Jefferson says here is spot on. My biggest criticism of the Vikings’ on Sunday was the lack of adjustments. It’s going to happen every now and then that your offense gets stopped for whatever reason, but it’s on the coaching staff to make the adjustments to right the ship. The Vikings didn’t get it done on Sunday afternoon and that needs to be fixed.

The Vikings are in a prime position to fix these issues on Thursday night, but to see their best player speak so candidly is noteworthy.

List

Vikings vs. Cowboys: Best and worst PFF grades from Sunday's pathetic loss

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire