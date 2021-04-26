Justin Jefferson will be the first NFL player featured in Fortnite

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson only has one season under his belt in the NFL, but he's already used to setting records. Jefferson broke another barrier Monday, when it was revealed he would become the first NFL player to be featured in Fortnite, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jefferson will be part of Fortnite's icon series. Players who buy Jefferson's bundle will receive exclusive cosmetics, a weapon and the ability to do Jefferson's signature touchdown celebration dance.

From the endzone to the Island, @JJettas2 dances his way into the Icon Series with a new Emote and Locker Bundle coming to the Item Shop on April 28.



Get the game plan in our blog: https://t.co/qLzYh4gHwC pic.twitter.com/IdOcKk4nR3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 26, 2021

Jefferson's bundle will release Wednesday, April 28.

The move comes with some controversy, however, as Jefferson did not create the dance, known as the "Griddy" or "Get Griddy." Allen Davis created the dance while at Landry high school in Louisiana. Davis has since posted a number of tutorials so others can learn the dance.

Jefferson helped popularize the dance, but wanted to make sure Davis received recognition for his creation. Davis reportedly was paid for his dance appearing in the game, according to Schefter.

Allen Davis invented the dance. They have paid Davis - @LAHGRIDDY2x - and are in conversations with Justin Jefferson’s team for future collaboration. Jefferson isn’t trying to steal the dance and is sending the ladder back down. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2021

This is a positive development. Fortnite has caused controversy in the past by using dances without permission. Alfonso Ribeiro sued the makers of Fortnite after the game used "The Carlton" dance as one of its emotes. A court ruled Ribeiro did not own the dance, and he dropped the lawsuit.

The court ruling in Ribeiro's case stated his dance as a simple move and not a choreography, which can be copyrighted. Given that there are multiple steps to the "Griddy," it's possible Davis would have had a case if Fortnite used his dance without his permission.

Justin Jefferson isn't the first athlete in Fortnite

Jefferson isn't the first athlete to get a "locker bundle." Neymar will also be featured in the game. His bundle comes out Tuesday.

He can be contained no more!



Starting April 27, Battle Pass owners can earn the @neymarjr Outfit and other items from his Set.



Read about what's happening in @FNCreate and compete in the Neymar Jr Cup where you can win a custom-designed soccer boot ⚽https://t.co/pnDCYwkgpk pic.twitter.com/FkiH0Emfdo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2021

Fortnite players have to own the battle pass in order to unlock those items. The season 6 battle pass costs about $8.

