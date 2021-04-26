  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Justin Jefferson will be the first NFL player featured in Fortnite

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson only has one season under his belt in the NFL, but he's already used to setting records. Jefferson broke another barrier Monday, when it was revealed he would become the first NFL player to be featured in Fortnite, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Jefferson will be part of Fortnite's icon series. Players who buy Jefferson's bundle will receive exclusive cosmetics, a weapon and the ability to do Jefferson's signature touchdown celebration dance.

Jefferson's bundle will release Wednesday, April 28.

The move comes with some controversy, however, as Jefferson did not create the dance, known as the "Griddy" or "Get Griddy." Allen Davis created the dance while at Landry high school in Louisiana. Davis has since posted a number of tutorials so others can learn the dance. 

Jefferson helped popularize the dance, but wanted to make sure Davis received recognition for his creation. Davis reportedly was paid for his dance appearing in the game, according to Schefter.

This is a positive development. Fortnite has caused controversy in the past by using dances without permission. Alfonso Ribeiro sued the makers of Fortnite after the game used "The Carlton" dance as one of its emotes. A court ruled Ribeiro did not own the dance, and he dropped the lawsuit

The court ruling in Ribeiro's case stated his dance as a simple move and not a choreography, which can be copyrighted. Given that there are multiple steps to the "Griddy," it's possible Davis would have had a case if Fortnite used his dance without his permission.

Justin Jefferson isn't the first athlete in Fortnite

Jefferson isn't the first athlete to get a "locker bundle." Neymar will also be featured in the game. His bundle comes out Tuesday.

Fortnite players have to own the battle pass in order to unlock those items. The season 6 battle pass costs about $8.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories