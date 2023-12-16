Justin Jefferson wears 'Bayou Trio' sweatshirt of himself and LSU teammates Burrow, Chase

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson wore a "Bayou Trio" sweatshirt featuring himself and former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals during pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's NFL Week 15 game at Paycor Stadium.

Jefferson's status entering the game against the Bengals was questionable. The Vikings' injury report listed Jefferson as a limited participant Tuesday and Wednesday, and a full participant Thursday.

Jefferson left the Vikings' Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a chest injury, and did not return. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. That game was his first in more than two months, because of an earlier hamstring injury.

Jefferson entered Saturday's game with 38 catches for 598 yards with three touchdowns this season. He led the NFL last season with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards.

From @LSUFootball via Twitter:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Justin Jefferson's 'Bayou Trio' sweatshirt has himself, Burrow, Chase