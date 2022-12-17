Justin Jefferson walks off the field with undisclosed injury

The Minnesota Vikings have had nearly everything go wrong for them against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday and things continue to go wrong for them. On a second and three pass down 23-0, wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the game injured after being taken to the ground hard.

He was taken to the blue medical tent and is probable to return with a chest injury.

It hurt the Vikings in more ways than one. On the next snap, his replacement Jalen Reagor ran a poor route and the pass was intercepted by Julian Blackmon and returned for a touchdown.

The score is now 30-0 Colts in a bizarre and disastrous game for the Vikings.

