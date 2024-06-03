Justin Jefferson, Vikings Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension

The Minnesota Vikings and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson have agreed to a record contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, the team announced Monday.

Jefferson’s deal, negotiated by WME Football, is a four-year, $140 million extension with $110 million guaranteed, according to several reports. It will make the 24-year-old the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

Jefferson announced the news on social media, calling it “the deal I have been waiting for since I was a little kid.” Before the extension, he was set to enter the 2024 season on the final year of the rookie contract he signed in 2020.

“I’d like to thank the Wilf family, Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the entire Vikings organization for believing in me and trusting me to help lead this team,” Jefferson said in a press release from the team.

According to Spotrac, Jefferson has earned close to $13.3 million in his career.

A former first-round pick out of LSU, Jefferson has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four NFL seasons—joining Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, A.J. Green and Randy Moss as the only other players to do so. Jefferson was the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Last season the Vikings finished 7-10, missing the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

