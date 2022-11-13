Justin Jefferson has two catches, 68 yards, touchdown on Vikings’ opening drive
Josh Allen started, but he didn’t look much like himself on the first drive. The Bills didn’t either.
The Bills’ first play, a short pass to Stefon Diggs, lost 4 yards. Khalil Shakir gained 6 yards on a pass from Allen on second down, and in order to avoid a delay of game penalty, the Bills burned a timeout before third down.
Chandon Sullivan nearly picked Allen on the third-down pass and likely would have scored.
The Vikings scored anyway six plays after the Bills’ punt.
Justin Jefferson caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins despite being well covered by Dane Jackson. Jefferson had two catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive.
Cousins was 3-of-4 for 74 yards and the touchdown.
The Vikings’ lead didn’t last long, though, as Duke Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 43 yards.
Allen threw a 7-yard pass to Diggs, and Eric Kendricks was called for a 15-yard horse collar penalty. Devin Singletary did the rest. Singletary’s 5-yard touchdown run followed by Tyler Bass‘ PAT tied the game at 7-7.
