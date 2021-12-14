Justin Jefferson throws OBJ shade at Mayfield, Browns during MNF

The Cleveland Browns moved on from Odell Beckham Jr. weeks ago but they will still have loose connections with him for at least the rest of this season. The Browns have struggled to be explosive on offense most of this season but especially since Beckham’s departure. While he wasn’t producing at a high level, he did draw attention from the defense that opened things up for others.

The internal struggles are noted without a lot of details available about what the problems were in Cleveland. Baker Mayfield made note of “internal stuff” when speaking to Kurt Warner in a video posted just prior to Week 14’s game.

One of Beckham’s defenders, including wearing a #FreeOBJ shirt, has been Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson. An LSU alum along with Beckham, Jefferson took an opportunity during Monday Night Football to throw shade and Mayfield and the Browns:

OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS😂😂🤡🤡 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) December 14, 2021

Beckham had six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown Monday. In his four games with the Los Angeles Rams, he has 15 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns. In his six games in Cleveland, Beckham had 17 receptions for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

Of note, the Browns beat Jefferson’s Vikings earlier this year, perhaps that adds fuel to his fire against Cleveland.

The blame game in sports is always an interesting one. It isn’t surprising to see a former Tiger stick up for his friend once again. The Browns, on the other hand, are focused on trying to win the AFC North and making the playoffs for a second straight year without Beckham.