Justin Jefferson: Stefon Diggs is top-five route runner in NFL

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs continues to receive recognition from around the NFL that is he is one of the best wide receivers to play.

Recently, another receiver, Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, gave his top 5 list of route runners in the league to CBS Sports.

Naturally, Justin Jefferson ranked himself at the top spot.

But he also gave major props to other receivers, including Diggs. He wrapped his top-five with Diggs as the No. 4 receiver in the league.

The Bills played the Vikings in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings won 33-30 in overtime. Justin Jefferson had 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs had 12 receptions for 128 yards.

But the way the two are connected is related to off the field. The Vikings ended up drafted Jefferson with the first-round pick traded to them by the Bills. Who did Buffalo receiver from Minnestoa? Diggs.

We will expect to see Jefferson and Diggs duke it out for top receiver in 2023.

