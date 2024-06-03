Justin Jefferson signs record-breaking extension with Vikings: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Jefferson has set records on the field in his young NFL career, and he's now breaking records with his paycheck.

The star wide receiver reportedly agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings that includes $110 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history based on annual salary.

A record deal: the Vikings and three-time Pro-Bowl WR Justin Jefferson reached agreement on a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed and makes him not only the highest-paid WR in NFL history, but the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history,… pic.twitter.com/OAESU3dOop — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2024

Jefferson shared the news of his extension on Instagram, calling it "the deal I have been waiting for since I was a little kid."

"I would not be in this position if not for my family and their support. I'm so thankful for them instilling a foundational gratitude and competitive fire within me," Jefferson said in a press release. "I'd like to thank the Wilf family, (head coach) Kevin O'Connell, (general manager) Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the entire Vikings organization for believing in me and trusting me to help lead this team. To all my teammates and coaches from the very beginning as a kid in Louisiana, all the way to the NFL, thank you for always being there for me and pushing me. Lastly, to Vikings fans everywhere, you'll continue to get my very best each and every day. SKOL!"

Jefferson has been among the NFL's top receivers from the moment the Vikings selected him with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and was fifth in the 2022 NFL MVP race after he hauled in a league-leading 128 receptions and 1,809 yards.

He played just 10 games in 2023 but still tallied 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. With the 1,074 yards, he became the fifth player in NFL history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first four NFL seasons.

Additionally, the 24-year-old is a member of the Madden 99 club and will star in Netflix's "Receiver" docuseries, which will release later this summer.

"Over the first four seasons of his career, Justin entrenched himself as the best wide receiver and one of the most electric players in the NFL," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said. "He is a special talent, a committed teammate and an excellent representative of the Vikings. Justin has earned this contract, and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time."

Jefferson is the latest wideout to break the bank this offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown previously set the mark as the highest-paid receiver with a three-year, $96 million deal. Eagles teammate DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and Nico Collins of the Houston Texans are also among the players who moved into the top-10 highest-paid receivers list in recent weeks.