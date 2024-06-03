Justin Jefferson signs massive extension, setting stage for Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb

The shoe everyone interested in the wide receiver market has dropped. Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, widely considered the top receiver in the game by peers, media and fans alike, has finally reached an agreement on an extension with his club. Despite watching the quarterback he’s played with his entire career leave in free agency, Jefferson has inked a four-year extension to remain with the Vikings.

The amount is staggering, setting the NFL record for offensive players not at the quarterback position. Four years, $140 million with $110 million of it guaranteed. More details will follow on just have much of that is fully guaranteed and how much is for injury.

Regardless of the exact amount of the guarantees, the $35 million average shoots way past the $32 million per year average signed by the Eagles’ AJ Brown earlier this offseason and sets the stage for extensions for the Bengals Ja’Marr Chase and the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb.

All eyes in Dallas are waiting to see whether or not Lamb shows up for the mandatory minicamp session that begins on Tuesday. Lamb missed both OTA sessions from last month and is set to play on the fifth-year option that teams can enroll for their first-round picks.

Lamb stands to make $17.99 million this season, which ranks 16th in the NFL and has no guarantees beyond this season. Last year was Lamb’s finest, as he hauled in 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 scores. He also rushed for 113 yards and another two touchdowns as he was named First-Team All-Pro.

Lamb, Chase and Jefferson are all represented by the same agency, CAA Sports.

