Justin Jefferson sets another receiving yards record

The records for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson just keep coming and coming.

Related

Justin Jefferson sets another NFL record vs. Bills

After setting numerous records throughout the first half of this season, he set another one on Thursday night. With his 37-yard reception in the second quarter, Jefferson set the NFL record for most receiving yards in the first three seasons of a career, passing Vikings legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

With that 37-yard reception, WR @JJettas2 (4,186) set a new NFL record for most receiving yards through a players first three seasons. He passes the previous record of 4,163 yards set by Randy Moss. pic.twitter.com/jg3aLGx0Fy — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) November 25, 2022

Anytime you break a record held by Randy Moss, it’s an incredibly impressive feat. Through 44 games, Jefferson now has 4,186 yards and has been the catalyst for the success of the Vikings over the last three years.

This will be far from the last record Jefferson breaks and we are here for all of them.

List

Vikings vs. Patriots: 53-man roster update heading into Week 12

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire