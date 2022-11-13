Justin Jefferson sets another NFL record vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings struck gold when they selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson at the 22nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft. He has arguably been the best receiver in the National Football League during the course of his first three seasons.

Over that time, he has set numerous records and did so again versus the Buffalo Bills. When Jefferson topped 100 yards on Sunday, it was his 20th such game in his career, which set an NFL record that he held with both Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr.

With that 19-yard reception, WR @JJettas2 has reached 100 receiving yards for the 20th game in his career. Jefferson sets a new NFL record for most 100-yard receiving games through a player's first three seasons, passing WR Odell Beckham Jr. (19) and WR Randy Moss (19). pic.twitter.com/YVNQbAxx5S — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) November 13, 2022

What’s most impressive about Jefferson’s incredible start to his career is that he was able to achieve that number in just 42 games and he can still add to that number over the final eight games of the season.

The best part for Vikings fans is that Jefferson is only getting started.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire