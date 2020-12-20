Justin Jefferson says he’s “no diva” in response to clip of him yelling about Kirk Cousins

The Vikings had to trade receiver Stefon Diggs because off his dissatisfaction with the passing game. The Vikings don’t have to worry about having to trade receiver Justin Jefferson. At least not yet.

After quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball to Jefferson in the end zone during the second half of Sunday’s 33-27 loss to the Bears, a field microphone captured Jefferson yelling, “F–k, Kirk! Come on! Throw the ball!”

Said Jefferson in response to a tweet of the moment, “Y’all love blowing stuff out of proportion. And I ain’t no diva don’t get it twisted.”

The Vikings retweeted Jefferson’s tweet to amplify the message.

Jefferson shouting frustration at the back of the end zone is a far cry from getting in the quarterback’s face or having an incident on the sideline. Jefferson hasn’t been a problem in any way this season.

