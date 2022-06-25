Justin Jefferson reveals biggest difference with Kevin O’Connell as coach

This isn’t the same Minnesota Vikings offense you remember from the Mike Zimmer era.

Just ask star wideout Justin Jefferson about the immediate changes he’s noticed with Kevin O’Connell firmly implanted as the team’s new head coach.

“It’s not a run-first offense anymore,” Jefferson said, when appearing on the NFL Network. “Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distributing the ball, really. I’m so excited in this offense, us just being in OTAs learning the plays, going through it with our defense and stuff. We’re all excited, we’re all happy to have [O’Connell]. It’s definitely a different vibe and different connection in the building with him there.”

It’s quite scary to think about how well Jefferson performed in a run-first offense with a defensive-minded head coach overseeing things.

He hauled in 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns to cap off a second consecutive All-Pro season. Now, he’ll be the No. 1 receiver in an intricate offense led by the man that called the offensive plays for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

“Jets” was flying last season, but he should be soaring under O’Connell in 2022.