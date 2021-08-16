Justin Jefferson returns to practice for Vikings

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed more than a week of camp with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, but his absence from the field came to an end on Monday.

According to multiple reports from Minnesota, Jefferson took part in practice on a limited basis. With Adam Thielen also practicing, the Vikings had their top two wideouts on the field for the session.

Neither receiver played in the team’s first preseason game. K.J. Osborn and fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette started against the Broncos as Dede Westbrook and Chad Beebe joined Jefferson and Thielen on the sideline.

There’s no word yet on the Vikings’ plans at receiver for this week’s game against the Colts.

