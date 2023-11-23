Justin Jefferson remains limited in practice with hamstring injury

Sorry, fantasy football managers. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson remains limited in practice.

Jefferson, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs in Week 5, has been practicing since November 8. He has been limited in every session.

The 6-5 Vikings have until November 29 to put him on the active roster or return him to IR for the rest of the season.

Also limited for the Vikings was tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf). Quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion), quarterback Nick Mullens (back), and linebacker Brian Asamoah II (ankle) fully participated.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs was on the report last week with an ankle injury. His name did not appear on Thursday's initial report in advance of Monday night's game against the Bears.